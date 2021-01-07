Matt’s Forecast: Soaking rain Friday; Snowflakes possible overnight

Friday

A low pressure system will gain strength off our coast as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Rain will spread through the area Friday morning and last through about 8am on Saturday. It will be an all rain event for coastal locations with a possibility of snowflakes back inland. Grassy areas may get some cover after 11pm on Friday, but with ground temperatures still warm any accumulation will be very low.

Saturday and Sunday

The storm system will move off the coast late Saturday morning and will take the rain and clouds with it. High temperatures will stay below average this weekend with highs only warming into the middle 40s. Winds will be stronger on Saturday and result in a wind chill in the 30s. Morning temperatures on Sunday will be around freezing but no more rain is in the forecast until next week.

River Flood Warnings

River levels are expected to stay high even with dry conditions on Thursday. Another round of soaking rain is in the forecast tomorrow.

Tar River at Greenville

Current: 15.55 ft. (minor flood stage)

Crest: 15.7 ft. (minor flood stage) Thursday night

Neuse River at Kinston

Current: 17.76 ft. (minor flood stage)

Crest: 19.1 ft. (moderate flood stage) Monday

Contentnea Creek at Hookerton

Current: 15.33 ft. (minor flood stage) and falling

N.E. Cape Fear River at Chinquapin

Current: 13.56 ft. (minor flood stage) and falling