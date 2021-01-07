Advertisement

Matt’s Forecast: Soaking rain Friday; Snowflakes possible overnight

A few snowflakes will be possible late Friday night
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday

A low pressure system will gain strength off our coast as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Rain will spread through the area Friday morning and last through about 8am on Saturday. It will be an all rain event for coastal locations with a possibility of snowflakes back inland. Grassy areas may get some cover after 11pm on Friday, but with ground temperatures still warm any accumulation will be very low.

Saturday and Sunday

The storm system will move off the coast late Saturday morning and will take the rain and clouds with it. High temperatures will stay below average this weekend with highs only warming into the middle 40s. Winds will be stronger on Saturday and result in a wind chill in the 30s. Morning temperatures on Sunday will be around freezing but no more rain is in the forecast until next week.

River Flood Warnings

River levels are expected to stay high even with dry conditions on Thursday. Another round of soaking rain is in the forecast tomorrow.

Tar River at Greenville

Current: 15.55 ft. (minor flood stage)

Crest: 15.7 ft. (minor flood stage) Thursday night

Neuse River at Kinston

Current: 17.76 ft. (minor flood stage)

Crest: 19.1 ft. (moderate flood stage) Monday

Contentnea Creek at Hookerton

Current: 15.33 ft. (minor flood stage) and falling

N.E. Cape Fear River at Chinquapin

Current: 13.56 ft. (minor flood stage) and falling

Most Read

TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education saying, “Today you failed”
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Travis Fletcher talks about pulling up to see his business, Eastern Carolina Coating and...
Business owner in the East speaks out after fire destroys his business and everything inside

Latest News

WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
All Tornado Watches Expired
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston drops below major flood stage
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th