PCC recognized for guiding Greenville business through COVID restrictions and growing profits

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state’s community college system’s Small Business Network honored Pitt Community College in December for work to keep a local pizza café in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PCC’s Small Business Center (SBC) received an award in the “Business Success Story (Most Impact)” category for assistance that Counselor Debbie Hathaway provided to Luna Pizza Café owner Richard Williams.

“I was honored to receive this award, especially with this client,” Hathaway said. “Richard not only is a successful entrepreneur in every sense of the word, but he truly cares about his community and making it better.”

Hathaway said Luna Pizza Café, which opened in Greenville in January 2018, was doing well before the COVID-19 outbreak. But the business was threatened by mandatory state closures issued to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

With SBC Director Jim Ensor, Hathaway helped Williams come up with options to keep his business viable. She also helped him successfully apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the U.S. Small Business Association.

“We are very lucky to have Debbie Hathaway and Shareen Berkowitz on board to provide free, confidential consulting services to Pitt County entrepreneurs,” Ensor said.

Through the PCC Small Business Center’s assistance, Luna Pizza Café implemented innovative approaches to increasing revenues, including take-home pizza kits, sponsoring contests on Facebook, and cutting overhead through scheduling and staffing.

PCC leaders say Luna Pizza’s response to the pandemic helped the restaurant surpass its pre-COVID sales, create five jobs, and retain 22 more positions.

“One of the first things Richard did after working with the PCC Small Business Center was to put together a chat group with other local restaurants, so they could brainstorm ideas and help support each other,” Hathaway said.

According to the PCC, Williams’ success with Luna Pizza Café despite the pandemic was highlighted in the June 2020 issue of Forbes magazine.

They say the retired East Carolina University professor is now planning to open a second restaurant business location.

Small business centers are within each of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges. The system touts helping start an average of 650 small businesses each year, contributing to the state’s economy by creating or retaining more than 5,000 jobs annually.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.