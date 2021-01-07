NCWorks job fair helps people get back to work

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Unemployment numbers have quadrupled since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people are searching for work.

NCWorks in New Bern hosted a job fair drive-thru Wednesday for job seekers.

“It’s been rough, now I’m unemployed, so I’m looking for a job and it’s been real hard.”

Normally the NCWorks Career Center connects people with employers using their conference room, but COVID-19 is forcing them to adopt the drive-thru model.

“We’re able to get people processing through and stay safe at the same time and make sure that we’re taking care of everyone.”

They can register people and take applications while job seekers remain in their cars.

Tori Stanley with the Executive Personnel Group said there is a need for machine operators and assemblers.

“We just want to be there and help them and let them know there are jobs out there and you know, we can help with whatever skills they have to offer.” Stanley said.

After the event, applicants await a phone call from the employer.

NCWorks also helps with resume building and interview skills, For more information visit their website.

