NC educators call on state elected officials to condemn chaos in Washington

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC educators call on state elected officials to condemn chaos in Washington The North Carolina Association of Educators is calling on state lawmakers to condemn the riot and violence on Capital Hill Wednesday from supporters of President Donald Trump.

“The violence and mayhem we are witnessing in Washington today is yet another symptom of the disease we have been fighting since before the founding of our nation: White Supremacy. These actions amount to nothing short of a domestic terrorist attack on our country and on our very democracy,” said Tamika Walker Kelly, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

State educators are voicing strong concern about the attack on the Capital and saying lawmakers should speak out against not only the attack, but also leaders that condone the rioting.

Kelly said, “Make no mistake, an angry mob of armed white people inside of our Capitol, threatening our government, including the very Republican leaders complicit in this attack, is nothing short of terrorism, and it must be condemned as such. We must name it in order for our nation to move forward from this moment.”

Some lawmakers say many Republicans in the NC delegation are condemning the violence on Wednesday, but none are condemning the role President Trump played in spurring the violence. However, some have come forward and condemned both the violence and President Trump’s role in it.

