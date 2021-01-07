Local officials react to Capitol Hill protests
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As Pro-Trump rioters and protesters made their way into the Capitol on Wednesday, local elected officials react to the situation.
Democratic Senator Don Davis and NC Republican Representative Keith Kidwell both say that it’s okay to voice your opinions and peacefully protest, but it’s not okay for riots and violence.
Kidwell spoke to the situation that happened in Washington D.C. Wednesday, saying people should protest in the right way saying, “I think the president has a good handle on what’s going on in this situation. I think it’s appropriate. If people want to stay and protest I’m absolutely in favor of that. I’m not going to tell them to go home and stop protesting but I think we do need to remain peaceful.”
Senator Davis also commented on the protests and riots on Capitol Hill.
During the chaos Wednesday, a woman was shot and later died at the hospital.
Kidwell responded to the shooting by saying, “My understanding is that it was actually done by law enforcement. Somebody was shot inside, I would hope that it was a justifiable situation and I pray for all of those involved. The person who actually fired the weapon as well as those who were shot.”
Washington D.C. is under a curfew Wednesday night that started at 6 p.m.
WITN reached out to the City of Greenville asking if they were considering enacting a curfew amid protests that also happened in other locations across the country and they said no.
