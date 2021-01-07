Local officials react to Capitol Hill protests

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As Pro-Trump rioters and protesters made their way into the Capitol on Wednesday, local elected officials react to the situation.

Democratic Senator Don Davis and NC Republican Representative Keith Kidwell both say that it’s okay to voice your opinions and peacefully protest, but it’s not okay for riots and violence.

“I think you have a lot of people in America who are upset that there are inconsistencies in the reports that we hear out of specifics like Georgia and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where the General Assembly set the law as the constitution dictates, and the boards of election in those states circumvented those laws and they attempted to do here in North Carolina.”

Kidwell spoke to the situation that happened in Washington D.C. Wednesday, saying people should protest in the right way saying, “I think the president has a good handle on what’s going on in this situation. I think it’s appropriate. If people want to stay and protest I’m absolutely in favor of that. I’m not going to tell them to go home and stop protesting but I think we do need to remain peaceful.”

Senator Davis also commented on the protests and riots on Capitol Hill.

“With the certification of the presidential election, we are witnessing democracy in its making. It’s our responsibility to condemn rioting, violence and it’s also our responsibility to do everything we can and bring about healing.”

During the chaos Wednesday, a woman was shot and later died at the hospital.

Kidwell responded to the shooting by saying, “My understanding is that it was actually done by law enforcement. Somebody was shot inside, I would hope that it was a justifiable situation and I pray for all of those involved. The person who actually fired the weapon as well as those who were shot.”

Washington D.C. is under a curfew Wednesday night that started at 6 p.m.

WITN reached out to the City of Greenville asking if they were considering enacting a curfew amid protests that also happened in other locations across the country and they said no.

