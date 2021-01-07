Hise joins NC Senate budget panel, Daniel co-leads finance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Veteran western North Carolina Republican legislators have filled chairmanship vacancies on the Senate’s two most influential committees.

Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County will now join Senators Brent Jackson and Kathy Harrington as co-chairs of the Senate Appropriations Committee. And Sen. Warren Daniel of Burke County is a new Senate Finance Committee chairman.

Senate leader Phil Berger announced committee assignments for the next two years on Thursday. The reshuffling comes as former budget-writer Harry Brown didn’t seek reelection and finance co-chairman Jerry Tillman resigned.

No Democratic senators will hold chairmanships as Republicans kept control of the chamber in the November elections.

