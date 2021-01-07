Grifton Mission says financial and food needs continue beyond the holidays

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - While the holidays may be over, the need for help continues for many Eastern Carolina residents. At the Grifton Mission Ministry, volunteers provide food twice a week for up to 1,200 families who don’t have enough food to make it without the extra assistance.

Mission leader Billy Tarlton says they’re providing around six times more food now than before the pandemic.

The mission once served hot meals to the public as well, but they’ve had to switch to a drive-through grocery pick up instead.

Tarlton says nonprofits, like the Grifton Mission, often receive more donations and volunteers during the holidays, but he says the need for help doesn’t decrease once the holidays are over.

“There is a big expense. We can get food, but it takes money to buy fuel to run the refrigerant trailers and the utility bills and stuff like that, " Tarlton said.

The mission serves families in five Eastern Carolina counties. You can contact the mission by phone or online to contribute or get help.

Their website is griftonmissionministries.org.

