Gov. Cooper joins calls for Trump’s removal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has joined others in calling for the removal of President Donald Trump.

“This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it,” Cooper posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Roy Cooper tweet. (Twitter)

Democrats and some Republicans want Trump removed before his term ends on Jan. 20 with Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined those calling on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to force Trump from office. It came a day after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing the building into lockdown. Trump called them “very special” people and said he loved them.

Cooper, a Democrat, said the president should resign or be removed from office.

