Advertisement

Gov. Cooper joins calls for Trump’s removal

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has joined others in calling for the removal of President Donald Trump.

“This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it,” Cooper posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Roy Cooper tweet.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweet.(Twitter)

Democrats and some Republicans want Trump removed before his term ends on Jan. 20 with Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined those calling on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to force Trump from office. It came a day after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing the building into lockdown. Trump called them “very special” people and said he loved them.

Cooper, a Democrat, said the president should resign or be removed from office.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education saying, “Today you failed”
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Travis Fletcher talks about pulling up to see his business, Eastern Carolina Coating and...
Business owner in the East speaks out after fire destroys his business and everything inside
Why Not NC? Congressman Murphy on why he’s not challenging state election certification

Latest News

Congressmen G.K. Butterfield (D-Left) and Greg Murphy (R-Right) are sharing their experiences...
ENC congressmen grapple with growing pressure for Trump to be removed
Sen. Ralph Hise & Sen. Warren Daniel
Hise joins NC Senate budget panel, Daniel co-leads finance
N.C. Senator Don Davis and N.C. Representative Keith Kidwell react to protest
Local officials react to Capitol Hill protests
NC Sen. Sam Searcy
State Sen. Sam Searcy to leave as second term begins