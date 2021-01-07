Advertisement

ECU junior RB Darius Pinnix enters transfer portal

East Carolina running back Darius Pinnix (7) is congratulated by teammate D'Ante Smith (67)...
East Carolina running back Darius Pinnix (7) is congratulated by teammate D'Ante Smith (67) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the North Carolina in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. ECU won 41-19. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU junior running back Darius Pinnix has entered the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Pinnix is expected to remain in school and earn his degree in May, according to 247Sports.

The junior running back will have two years of eligibility remaining to play college football.

On Twitter, Pinnix posted this letter to Pirate Nation:

2020 has been a challenging year, especially for me personally. My years as an ECU Pirate have humbled and matured me, not only as a student athlete, but as a man. My decision to be a Pirate from day one was met with awesome coaches, staff, and teammates who will be my brothers for life. As I prepare to earn my college degree in May, I will remain forever grateful for all of the support, encouragement and positivity that came my way. I want to especially thank Pirate Nation fans for embracing me with love and constant support. Thank you to my Pirate family for supporting me through some especially rough times, Big John for being my rock, and Coach Houston for creating a strong culture for Pirate Football that I will carry with me always. While decisions are never easy to make, I am prepared to see what my future holds beyond ECU. It is with great sadness to let you know, I have entered the transfer portal. My life has been forever changed by unexpected events in 2020, and I am choosing to see where they take me. My time as a Pirate will always be part of me and as they say...Once a Pirate, Always a Pirate!

This past season, Pinnix rushed for just 120 yards and two touchdowns on 44 carries. With the sudden emergence of freshmen running backs Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell, Pinnix found himself getting less and less playing time.

Over his ECU career, Pinnix finished with 247 carries for 860 yards and 13 total touchdowns (11 rushing). The Elon native began the previous two seasons as the Pirates’ starting running back, but injuries derailed his performance and forced him to take a redshirt season in 2019.

