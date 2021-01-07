Community college nears competition on new culinary arts facility

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A project five years in the making at Carteret Community College is almost complete, as Instructors put the finishing touches on the new Culinary Arts Building.

The state of the art facility is 17,000 square feet and cost just over $10 million to construct, but once it’s finished, leaders at the college say the possibilities for the space are endless.

Tracy Mancini is the President of Carteret Community College. She says this project has been a long time coming.

“We’re very excited about being able to move in soon. We hope within the next month to be able to move our classes into the new building, it’s been a long process, but as we’ve gone through the process, we’ve made improvements along the way, adding a hospitality lab and extra classrooms, we also have an events center,” Mancini said.

For instructors that will utilize the space, the new building is an opportunity to expand what they’ve already been doing, and it’s a chance to get students the best equipment to learn on.

“It’s going to be an extremely awesome learning experience for the students. Just the move itself, to move from the old to the new, we used to have as many as three classes in one small kitchen in the old building, and now we have four kitchens”

The new building will not only house Culinary Arts, but will also be home to the baking and pastry program and the hospitality programs.

The building also has a large event center and outdoor patio, and a brick pizza oven that overlooks Bogue Sound.

The college says students interested in taking courses in any of these programs can still sign up for the upcoming semester, and they hope to begin using the new space within the next month.

