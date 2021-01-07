Community college creates new COVID-19 mental health class for spring semester

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - A new college course is being offered in one Eastern Carolina college to help people cope with the mental health effects of the COVID pandemic.

College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will offer a course in first aid for mental health amid the surge of mental health challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday the community college plans to conduct the eight-hour course this spring. School leaders say the course is for students in the school’s human services technology program for entry-level positions in mental health fields.

The course will eventually be available to professionals in areas such as law enforcement and education.

Mental health first aid works much like first aid for physical injuries. It helps a person assist someone contemplating suicide, having a panic attack, or another emergency.

