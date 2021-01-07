252 Stars in the NBA - Jan. 6 Update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s Brandon Ingram (Pelicans) and Reggie Bullock (Knicks), as well as Beaufort County’s Bam Adebayo (Heat) all hit the hardwood Wednesday night in the NBA.

BRANDON INGRAM

- 24 pts (9-15 FG), 11 reb, 4 ast in 36 minutes

- Thunder beat Pelicans, 111-110

REGGIE BULLOCK

- 12 pts (5-8 FG), 7 reb, 1 stl in 30 minutes

- Knicks beat Jazz, 112-100

BAM ADEBAYO

- 15 pts (5-10 FG), 8 reb, 10 ast, 2 blk in 34 minutes

- Celtics beat Heat, 107-105

