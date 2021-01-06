Advertisement

Panthers say they’ve interviewed 6 candidates for GM opening

By STEVE REED
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers say they have interviewed six potential candidates for their vacant general manager position.

Carolina announced that it interviewed Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Saints assistant GM and college scouting director Jeff Ireland and Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio on Tuesday. The team also said it interviewed Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and former Giants GM Jerry Reese on Monday.

Carolina has also requested permission to speak with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles and Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced those candidates.

The Panthers fired general manager Marty Hurney in December.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

