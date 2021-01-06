Advertisement

Ossoff projected winner in Georgia giving Democrats Senate control

From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue(WRDW)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has won his Senate runoff election.

His victory makes him the youngest U.S. senator and gives Democrats control the Senate for the opening of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency.

The 33-tear-old Ossoff defeated 71-year-old Republican David Perdue, who held the seat for the past six years and had the strong support of outgoing President Donald Trump.

