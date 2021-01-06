Onslow County starts vaccinating elderly residents for COVID-19
Jane Swint was among the first non-frontline workers to receive the vaccine Wednesday. She says the first thing she’s going to do when she gets her second does is see family she hasn’t seen in almost a year.
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lives are changing for the most vulnerable populations in the fight against the coronavirus.
The Onslow County Health Department gave out more than 130 vaccines to those 75 and older at the county’s multipurpose center on Richland’s Highway.
After nearly a year of caution out of fear of a deadly contraction of the virus, elderly residents were moved to this 1B priority status in the state.
Jane Swint was one of the first to receive her shot. The woman says this past year has been a life-changer for her, not able to see her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren.
Swint says the first thing she’s going to do after getting her second dose is to have a family dinner.
This morning’s group are the first people in Onslow County who are not hospital workers or first responders to get vaccinated.
Onslow County says it has received over 600 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine for this clinic as a transfer from Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A spokesperson for the hospital said they had received “exponentially more” of the Pfizer vaccine, while the county’s supply of the Moderna vaccine has been running low.
The newly-vaccinated age group is a population highly at-risk, and makes up for most of the county’s deaths.
A major historic moment in the COVID fight, not lost on Jane Swint, who’s ready to get back to some sense of normal.
Those 75 and older in Onslow County can call the Citizens’ Phone Bank on weekdays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to register for their shot. That phone number is 910-989-5027.
