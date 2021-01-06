Onslow County starts vaccinating elderly residents for COVID-19

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lives are changing for the most vulnerable populations in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Onslow County Health Department gave out more than 130 vaccines to those 75 and older at the county’s multipurpose center on Richland’s Highway.

After nearly a year of caution out of fear of a deadly contraction of the virus, elderly residents were moved to this 1B priority status in the state.

I don’t spend a lot of time in crowded bars, anyway. So, it didn’t change my life tremendously here.

Jane Swint was one of the first to receive her shot. The woman says this past year has been a life-changer for her, not able to see her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren.

“I have really missed that. Because I have a lot of family in Ohio and I usually go up there several times a year and I couldn’t go. And the family here always gets together for Sunday dinner and we haven’t been able to do that.”

Swint says the first thing she’s going to do after getting her second dose is to have a family dinner.

This morning’s group are the first people in Onslow County who are not hospital workers or first responders to get vaccinated.

“The death toll we have is not the government’s fault, it’s the fault of the people who wouldn’t do what they should.”

Onslow County says it has received over 600 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine for this clinic as a transfer from Onslow Memorial Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they had received “exponentially more” of the Pfizer vaccine, while the county’s supply of the Moderna vaccine has been running low.

“People also need to know that it’s not over. We’re slowly getting these vaccines out, and until we’re able to that immunity in our community, which is going to take some time.”

The newly-vaccinated age group is a population highly at-risk, and makes up for most of the county’s deaths.

“Getting those high-risk folks vaccinated as quickly as possible is the state’s goal and certainly our goal as well.”

A major historic moment in the COVID fight, not lost on Jane Swint, who’s ready to get back to some sense of normal.

“Two weeks after the second shot, I will go to Ohio. Then, our family can get together again.”

Those 75 and older in Onslow County can call the Citizens’ Phone Bank on weekdays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to register for their shot. That phone number is 910-989-5027.

