Advertisement

Onslow County starts vaccinating elderly residents for COVID-19

Jane Swint was among the first non-frontline workers to receive the vaccine Wednesday. She says the first thing she’s going to do when she gets her second does is see family she hasn’t seen in almost a year.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lives are changing for the most vulnerable populations in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Onslow County Health Department gave out more than 130 vaccines to those 75 and older at the county’s multipurpose center on Richland’s Highway.

After nearly a year of caution out of fear of a deadly contraction of the virus, elderly residents were moved to this 1B priority status in the state.

Jane Swint was one of the first to receive her shot. The woman says this past year has been a life-changer for her, not able to see her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren.

Swint says the first thing she’s going to do after getting her second dose is to have a family dinner.

This morning’s group are the first people in Onslow County who are not hospital workers or first responders to get vaccinated.

Onslow County says it has received over 600 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine for this clinic as a transfer from Onslow Memorial Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they had received “exponentially more” of the Pfizer vaccine, while the county’s supply of the Moderna vaccine has been running low.

The newly-vaccinated age group is a population highly at-risk, and makes up for most of the county’s deaths.

A major historic moment in the COVID fight, not lost on Jane Swint, who’s ready to get back to some sense of normal.

Those 75 and older in Onslow County can call the Citizens’ Phone Bank on weekdays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to register for their shot. That phone number is 910-989-5027.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education saying, “Today you failed”
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Travis Fletcher talks about pulling up to see his business, Eastern Carolina Coating and...
Business owner in the East speaks out after fire destroys his business and everything inside
Why Not NC? Congressman Murphy on why he’s not challenging state election certification

Latest News

First Sergeant Lee Howell
Greenville-based state trooper dies from COVID-19
The coronavirus is deadlier than ever, and it continues to break records.
Pandemic peak? Deadly days, vaccine delays for virus
The virus is surging in virtually every state, with California particularly hard hit.
US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Daily new case count skyrockets to 10,000+
While two coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out across the US, two new variants of the...
There are new coronavirus strains: Can our vaccines stop them?