Most counties now in red category as virus continues to spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More Eastern Carolina counties have moved into the red category as the coronavirus continues to worsen in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now red, 12 are orange, and only 4 counties are labeled yellow.

Here in Eastern Carolina, the majority of counties are now in the red category.

Those are Beaufort, Bertie, Craven, Duplin, Martin, Onslow, Pitt, and Washington counties.

Counties in the orange category are Carteret, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, and Tyrrell counties.

Only Greene County remains in yellow.

Gov. Roy Cooper said today that he will extend the 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. curfew for another three weeks.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued a secretarial directive telling people to stay home except for essential activities.

• Only leave home for essential activities such as going to work or school, for health care purposes, to care for family members or to buy food.

• Avoid leaving home if you are over 65 or at high risk for developing serious illness. Use delivery services or alternative pick-up methods for food and retail.

• Avoid gathering with people who do not live with you.

• Wear a mask and keep distance from people when you leave home.

• Avoid any indoor public spaces where people are not wearing masks.

• Stay away from crowds. Avoid places where people may gather in large numbers.

