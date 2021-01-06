Advertisement

ENC congress members say they are safe during ongoing Capitol prostests

Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were gathered to count electoral...
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were gathered to count electoral votes.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina congressional representatives that they are safe as protests are ongoing at the U.S. Capitol building.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield tweeted: “I am safe and monitoring the violent uprising that is ongoing at the U.S. Capitol complex. Please pray for our country.”

Rep. Greg Murphy tweeted: Thankfully, my staff and I are safe at the moment. Americans have a fundamental right to protest, but I categorically condemn the violence taking place at the Capitol right now.

Senator Thom Tillis tweeted: I proudly back the blue and support law and order, which is why I condemned the violence that took place in cities across the nation this summer. It’s a national disgrace to have a mob attacking Capitol Police and engaging in anarchy. This is not what America stands for.

Air purifier installation underway in state prisons