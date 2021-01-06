Advertisement

Dashcam video captures passenger attacking Illinois cab driver

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) – Police in Illinois have released dashcam footage showing a man beating up a cab driver.

Authorities said the Dec. 30 incident started over the fare.

It all began earlier that evening, when a cab driver picked up a passenger at a nearby strip mall.

The passenger became violent when he was told it would be a $55 fare to go to the bus station in downtown St. Louis.

It’s believed after he attacked the cab driver he made his way over some nearby railroad tracks and into a neighborhood.

Along the way, security cameras recorded the man.

Neighborhood resident Carolyn Johnson described how the suspect tried to get away from the police.

“[He] hid behind the utility shed when the police officer went by,” she said.

“We watched him dive. We watched him come over the fence, we watched him go back. We watched him come up the street. We watched him come down the front.”

Police said he walked into a home through an unlocked door, but after a brief encounter with the woman inside the home, the man left.

“She was calm, collected, and responded very well to this individual, and I think that’s what kept him cool, got him out the door,” said Maj. Christian Cranmer with the East Alton Police Department.

Police said after they released the taxi video, they got several calls from people identifying the suspect.

“Without the public’s help, I can’t honestly tell you where we would be at right now with this investigation,” Cranmer said.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Leon English. He’s been charged with one count of aggravated battery.

Johnson said the whole thing has shaken up the neighborhood.

“I definitely got out to try to spread the word to be careful and keep a look out, but we do anyway,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

