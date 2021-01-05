UPDATE: Kinston woman found safe

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police said they found the woman who was reported missing since Monday.

Kourtrina Brown, 52, was found on Wednesday unharmed on Memorial Drive in Greenville, according to the update posted on the Kinston Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Kinston Police Department thanked all the citizens that called and provided information that led to officers locating Brown safely.

Brown was reported missing after she was last seen on Christmas Eve around Doctors Drive Apartments. Police said she was known to frequent the Doctors Drive area around Kinston Plaza.

