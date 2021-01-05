Advertisement

Beaufort County Commissioners pass concealed carry resolution for county employees

By Dave Jordan and Amber Lake
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Commissioners voted Monday night to allow county employees the ability to carry a gun in many county buildings.

The motion passed in a 5 to 2 vote.

Commissioner Stan Deatherage made the motion earlier this year, saying its for the protection and safety of all county employees.

The resolution says commissioners are concerned about gun free zone signs on some county buildings because they say it could entice violence.

