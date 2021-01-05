Beaufort County Commissioners pass concealed carry resolution for county employees

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Commissioners voted Monday night to allow county employees the ability to carry a gun in many county buildings.

The motion passed in a 5 to 2 vote.

Commissioner Stan Deatherage made the motion earlier this year, saying its for the protection and safety of all county employees.

The resolution says commissioners are concerned about gun free zone signs on some county buildings because they say it could entice violence.

