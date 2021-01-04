Pitt County school board votes down motion to start semester online

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education has voted down a motion to start the semester off online.

The motion was to move to temporary online instruction to allow COVID-19 infection from the holidays to diminish.

After over two hours of discussion, which included a presentation from Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail, the meeting adjourned until January 11th with the expectation to approach the subject of COVID-19 again with new data.

Classes begin in Pitt County on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, the school system said it sent a statement to parents about students returning on Wednesday.

PITT COUNTY SCHOOLS STATEMENT

Pitt County Schools will resume in-person instruction for face-to-face students on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Click here for all school calendars including traditional schools, A/B schedules, and Early Colleges: https://bit.ly/PCSCalendar

Please note the following important announcements:

• Please do not come to school or send a student to school if experiencing any symptoms. For other scenarios and information on Covid-19 protocol, please read the email sent to staff, students, and parents this week about when to return to campus and when to stay home. Contact your school administration (parents/students) or direct supervisor (employees) if you have any questions.

• Current face-to-face families who wish for students to stay home and engage in virtual learning temporarily may do so through Friday, January 15, 2021. This decision will not be binding for the entire semester.

• Please know that we will continue to assess all relevant data on a daily basis, and that the unpredictability of the pandemic may cause a change at any time.

ORIGINAL STORY

An emergency school board meeting is underway just a day before the first day of the spring semester in Pitt County.

The meeting began at 11 a.m. and will be to “discuss COVID-19 related issues.”

Students are scheduled to return to class on Wednesday.

Other school boards in late December voted to delay the start of their spring semester by two weeks to account for a possible post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

