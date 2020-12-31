What to do with old, live Christmas trees

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the time of year many have taken decorations down, and you may be ready throw your Christmas trees out.

Before you do that, there are some environmentally-friendly ways to recycle your tree.

You can help the animals at the Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter, in Newport. Education director Breeana Allmon says they use the trees for enrichment.

“We’ve got a lot of heavy winds—a lot of cold winds coming through in the winter time. So, we’ll use those provide them a wind break. We’ll also give them a place they can hide that is very much like they would do in the wild,” Allmon said.

Allmon says you can donate your wreaths too for the opossums.

“As soon as you bring it into the room, Louis, our opossum, she just goes crazy for it,” Allmon said, “She starts nuzzling it and snuggling with it,”

And the opossum cuddles aren’t the only environmentally-friendly way to help. The sand dunes need snuggling too.

If you can’t make to Newport, Fort Macon Park superintendent Randy Newman says donating will keep the trees out the landfills and help re-build the dunes on our beaches.

Newman: “The trees basically act like sand fence. They collect the sand. And while they’re decaying, they provide nutrients to the soil.”

Newman explains how it helps the dunes.

“It’ll catch sand. And build the dunes right back up. The trees will be buried in a short time,” Newman said, “And, hopefully, it’ll prevent the next over wash for the next hurricane.”

Allmon says six trees have been donated already, and they can take up to 50.

Newman says they’ve received 100-200 and can take up to 1500.

“I’m really grateful that people thought of us, especially right after such a stressful season for the holidays,” Allmon said, “I know the animals appreciate it.”

Both the Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter and Fort Macon State Park are still accepting trees. You can drop them off at the shelter or park until they reach capacity, but be sure to remove all decorations from your Christmas trees.

