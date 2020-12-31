Advertisement

Vidant Health imposes new visitor restrictions

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is tightening restrictions for visitors due to the increased spread of COVID-19.

The hospital system says positivity rates for those tested have steadily increased since Thanksgiving, and now is around 22%.

Already, Vidant Roanoke-Chowan prohibits visitors in both the emergency department and inpatient units, while the Outer Banks Hospital will start doing that on Monday.

Other Vidant hospitals will have the following restrictions starting Monday at 5:00 a.m.:

DepartmentHoursVisitor details
Hospital Inpatient Departments,
Including Surgical Inpatients		5 p.m. to 9 p.m.One (1) healthy adult visitor screened and masked at all times may visit between the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. only.
Visitor must stay in patient’s room unless visiting the café.
Visitor may not leave and re-enter, or switch out with another visitor during hours of visitation for the day.
Children’s HospitalOpen hoursMaynard Children’s Hospital and pediatric patients at all inpatient Vidant facilities welcome two (2) guardians of the child at the bedside. Two (2) designated guardians are identified by the child’s legal guardian on admission and are able to remain at the bedside throughout the duration of the child’s stay.
Sibling visits are not permitted at this time; the health care team will work with families to facilitate virtual sibling visits as appropriate.
For pediatric palliative or end-of-life care, additional visitation will be considered with approval from leadership based on the needs of the child.
Labor & Delivery/ MaternityOpen hoursOne (1) healthy designated partner screened and masked at all times.
Partner must remain at the bedside unless visiting the café.
Surgical Outpatient Procedures That Require Sedation or AnesthesiaDay of procedureOne (1) healthy adult visitor screened and masked at all times may wait with patient until that patient proceeds to their surgery or procedure. Visitor may return at time of discharge.
ExceptionsHoursVisitor details
Emergency DepartmentsNo visitors allowedNo visitors allowed.
Patients who are minors, or who fall within ADA guidelines, or require a visitor for clinical care or safety, may have one (1)
healthy adult visitor screened and masked at all times. Visitor may not switch out with another visitor during hours of visitation for the day.
Medical Practices and
Outpatient Clinics		No visitors allowedNo visitors allowed.
Patients who are minors, or who fall within ADA guidelines, or require a visitor for clinical care or safety, may have one (1)
healthy adult visitor screened and masked at all times. Visitor may not switch out with another visitor during hours of visitation for the day.
End-of-LifeOpen HoursFamily members who are screened and masked may visit with guidance from care team and should call the unit for guidance.
Behavioral HealthNo visitors allowedNo visitors allowed. Ask behavioral unit nurse for accommodations regarding virtual visits.
COVID-19 Positive PatientsNo visitors allowedNo visitors allowed. Ask nurse for accommodations regarding virtual visits.

Vidant says all visitors will have to go through a screening process and must abide by requirements such as wearing a mask, hand washing upon entry, and maintaining social distancing.

