Post-Holiday COVID surge “too early to tell,” in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department reported a decrease in the number of active cases and percentage of tests returning positive on Wednesday.

Pitt County COVID-19 numbers according to the state health department's report on Tuesday. (WITN)

Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said last week, there were 111 active cases per day in Pitt County, and the number has dropped by seven cases.

Wednesday’s report comes as preparation for the New Year begins. A post-holiday COVID surge too early to tell, Dr. Silvernail said.

“Probably still just a little early to see a Christmas bump if we’re going to see one,” Silvernail said. “There does appear to be at least some favorable trends in our data. We seem to be leveling off last week and, like I said, maybe even starting to trend down a little bit in some of the indicators last week.”

However, the state reported record numbers in COVID-19 patients and percent positives during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are setting records for the percent of tests that are positive. We’ve been at 14% for the past several days,” NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “Hospitalizations are alarming, with record numbers in the hospital and record numbers in the intensive care unit. I’m very, very worried, and talking regularly with our hospital leaders.”

Governor Roy Cooper is urging the public to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly by avoiding large gatherings.

“Let’s live up to our ideals by doing what we know works, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings where the virus can be spread easily,” Cooper said. “Our collective New Year’s resolution should be keeping each other safe in 2021.”

Although Dr. Silvernail said it takes up to ten days to see a holiday-related bump in COVID-19 cases, he echoed health officials’ concerns over large gatherings.

Despite the lower numbers reported on Wednesday, there’s still a great deal of COVID-19 activity in Pitt County, Dr. Silvernail said, adding hospitalizations generally tend to lag behind new cases.

“Anytime you bring a group of people together, you have the chance for people to spread [Covid],” Silvernail said. “Right now in Pitt County, for every 100 people who seek testing, 10 of those have Covid. So, 1 out of 10, if you bring people together, it’s more than likely you’re going to bring somebody into that group who has Covid. So yeah, I’m concerned about that. I would encourage people to celebrate responsibly – to not gather in large groups to hold some sort of alternative New Year’s celebration. But to not do large gatherings.”

