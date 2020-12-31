Pandemic affecting New Year’s Eve celebrations around Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New Year’s Eve will undoubtedly look different this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic still plaguing our country, but communities around Eastern Carolina are finding creative ways to celebrate safely.

In the City of New Bern, New Year’s Eve festivities will be held on a much smaller scale, but the community can still celebrate in-person or virtually. Parks and Recreation Director Foster Hughes says the traditional ‘bear drop’ will occur at 6:00 pm on Thursday.

“One of the twists we’re going to do this year, is we’re going to do the bear drop in line with when our sister city Berne, Switzerland would have their new year, which is going to be at 6:00 pm. So, if you want to come down and watch the bear drop at 6:00 pm, we invite you to come in. We do expect folks to wear masks and to social distance,” said Hughes.

The bear drop will also be live-streamed over the City of New Bern’s social media pages.

In Greenville, the second annual ‘emerald drop’ will be going completely virtual. City Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth says that while it certainly isn’t how they had hoped to ring in the New Year, it is a way to make the best out of the situation.

“There is nothing ideal about the way we’re having to do the

Emerald Drop; however, it is a good-faith effort on our part to try and put something out there,” said Letchworth.

Letchworth says the Emerald Drop was prerecorded. A video will be broadcast right around midnight, along with the typical countdown to midnight. The video will also feature some of the more positive things that have happened in Greenville this year.

The Town of Morehead City is also going virtual this year. They will host the annual ‘Crab Pot’ Drop at 6:30 pm, followed by fireworks.

