New Year’s Eve: Virtual events happening across the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the last day of 2020. As we say good riddance, there are some events happening across the east to help you ring in the new year.

Greenville

The Emerald Drop will be virtual on the city’s social media accounts. The city cancelled the fireworks show that was planned due to the forecast.

Mount Olive

The annual Pickle Drop in Mount Olive is happening virtually. The town will stream a 30-minute compilation of past pickle drops starting at 6:35 p.m. on YouTube.

Typically, when the event is held in person, the town asks guests to bring canned food. This year, they’re asking for donations for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina now through Wednesday, January 6. Mt. Olive will match the first $5,000 in donations.

Morehead City

Morehead City is also hosting its annual Crab Pot Drop virtually at 6:30 p.m. followed by fireworks.

New Bern

The Bear Drop will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 6 p.m. If people do choose to watch that in person at City Hall, they must wear a face mask.

Tarboro

The Town of Tarboro is hosting a drive-up New Year’s Eve countdown at Indian Lake Park. The event will feature music, food trucks and a laser light show that you can watch from your car. The kids event will run from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and the main event will be from 8 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

