Advertisement

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the offshore quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday a few miles west of San Francisco at a depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers).

The agency’s website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020.

Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the earthquake was west of San Francisco, not east of the city.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cox
Police charge man with human trafficking after 16 year old girl dies of apparent OD
Fire destroys Pitt County business
Fire destroys Pitt County business, multiple fire crews called out
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
$250,000 Money Match
Farmville nursing home cook wins $250,000 lottery grand prize
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: Northampton, Wayne counties reporting more deaths

Latest News

COVID-19 closes Greenville state lottery office
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: Northampton, Wayne counties reporting more deaths
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims
New Year's Eve events
New Year’s Eve: Virtual events happening across the east