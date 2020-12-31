Advertisement

Local marketing firm finds success and expands despite COVID-19 pandemic

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina marketing company has found success during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expanding its business around the country.

Catch Creative opened its new headquarters in Uptown Greenville and is expanding into California, Texas, and Massachusetts.

The full-service marketing firm commonly referred to as Catch, launched in Greenville in late 2018. Co-Founder Hunter Harrison says the business started with three employees and now has over 30.

The ECU alum says he and much of the staff are Greenville natives, and it’s been exciting to achieve success during a challenging business climate.

Harrison said, “It’s not something that we really prepared for. It’s not really the way that we wrote the script for it, but it’s definitely been, we’ve been very fortunate, especially with everything going on. We’ve had a lot of success.”

Harrison says the company has its eyes on future expansion, but with plans to keep Greenville’s headquarters.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cox
Police charge man with human trafficking after 16 year old girl dies of apparent OD
Fire destroys Pitt County business
Fire destroys Pitt County business, multiple fire crews called out
This is all that's left of a home in Beaufort County after an overnight fire.
Family loses home in Beaufort County fire
$250,000 Money Match
Farmville nursing home cook wins $250,000 lottery grand prize
The shooting happened near this intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Washington police investigating shooting near intersection

Latest News

Fitness resolutions for the New Year
Fitness resolutions for the New Year
Local marketing firm finds success and expands despite COVID-19 pandemic
Local marketing firm finds success and expands despite COVID-19 pandemic
Carteret County man charged with arson following domestic dispute
Carteret County man charged with arson following domestic dispute
Retired police chief will again lead Rocky Mount PD
Retired police chief will again lead Rocky Mount PD
Kinston native becomes North Carolina Court of Appeals new leader
Kinston native becomes North Carolina Court of Appeals new leader