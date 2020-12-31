Local marketing firm finds success and expands despite COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina marketing company has found success during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expanding its business around the country.

Catch Creative opened its new headquarters in Uptown Greenville and is expanding into California, Texas, and Massachusetts.

The full-service marketing firm commonly referred to as Catch, launched in Greenville in late 2018. Co-Founder Hunter Harrison says the business started with three employees and now has over 30.

The ECU alum says he and much of the staff are Greenville natives, and it’s been exciting to achieve success during a challenging business climate.

Harrison said, “It’s not something that we really prepared for. It’s not really the way that we wrote the script for it, but it’s definitely been, we’ve been very fortunate, especially with everything going on. We’ve had a lot of success.”

Harrison says the company has its eyes on future expansion, but with plans to keep Greenville’s headquarters.

