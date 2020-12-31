Advertisement

Lenoir County resident shot and suffered multiple injuries, calls 911 for help

Lenoir County resident injured in shooting
Lenoir County resident injured in shooting(MGN online)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County resident, injured after being shot in the town of Deep Run, made the 911 call to get help. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies say someone shot the resident late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Maj. Ryan Dawson, the shots fired/person shot call to 911 came in at 4:45 p.m. They say the shooting happened in the 4300 block of N.C. 11 South in Deep Run.

“There is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ryan Dawson

Maj. Dawson said residents in the area are safe.

Deputies say the victim sustained multiple injuries from the shooting, but the person’s condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the victim’s name or the name of any suspect(s) at this time until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cox
Police charge man with human trafficking after 16 year old girl dies of apparent OD
Fire destroys Pitt County business
Fire destroys Pitt County business, multiple fire crews called out
This is all that's left of a home in Beaufort County after an overnight fire.
Family loses home in Beaufort County fire
$250,000 Money Match
Farmville nursing home cook wins $250,000 lottery grand prize
The shooting happened near this intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Washington police investigating shooting near intersection

Latest News

Bradley Dubois charged with statutory rape
2-month long investigation wraps up in Goldsboro, man charged with raping a child
Post-Holiday COVID surge “Too early to tell,” in Pitt County
Post-Holiday COVID surge “Too early to tell,” in Pitt County
Fitness resolutions for the New Year
Fitness resolutions for the New Year
Local marketing firm finds success and expands despite COVID-19 pandemic
Local marketing firm finds success and expands despite COVID-19 pandemic