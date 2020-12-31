Lenoir County resident shot and suffered multiple injuries, calls 911 for help

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County resident, injured after being shot in the town of Deep Run, made the 911 call to get help. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies say someone shot the resident late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Maj. Ryan Dawson, the shots fired/person shot call to 911 came in at 4:45 p.m. They say the shooting happened in the 4300 block of N.C. 11 South in Deep Run.

“There is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

Maj. Dawson said residents in the area are safe.

Deputies say the victim sustained multiple injuries from the shooting, but the person’s condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the victim’s name or the name of any suspect(s) at this time until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.