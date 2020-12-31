Greenville fireworks show cancelled due to weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has changed their plans for their New Year’s Eve celebration.

The city has cancelled the fireworks show that was going to be livestreamed on Facebook due to the weather. The virtual Emerald Drop will still go on as planned on the city’s Facebook page.

Meteorologist Jim Howard says around midnight there will be light rain moving out of the area.

