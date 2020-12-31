Advertisement

Fitness resolutions for the New Year

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If your New Year’s resolution this year is to get in shape or get back in shape, local trainers say there are plenty of ways to get fit despite the COVID pandemic. With capacity reduced at gyms and fitness centers, there are still ways to shed a few pounds and pack on muscle safely.

Greenville trainer Marc Washington says his facility operates at 30% capacity and follows proper safety procedures for in-person exercising.

He says for those who aren’t comfortable on-site, trainers can design fitness programs to follow at home and online, including live Zoom training and videos.

Washington says New Year’s is typically big business for local gyms, with many seeing as much a 50% increase in membership early in the year.

Right now, he’s focusing on appointment based training and sports performance and wants to encourage everyone to stay committed to their fitness goals despite the pandemic.

“I would say get in touch with an experienced trainer, and let them set you up a program, based on what you want for results. That’s what I do as well, design a program based on what the client wants and based on what their situation is at home, and what they have access to,” Performance Coach Marc Washington said.

Washington also recommends people consult a nutritionist to plan a diet to help with individual fitness goals.

