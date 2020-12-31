Advertisement

Deputies look for two vehicles in suspicious death investigation in Nash County

Nash County Sheriff's Office release photos of vehicles of interest in suspicious death case
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Deputies in Nash County are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death and hope finding two vehicles will help them learn more about what happened.

Nash County Sheriff’s deputies and fire departments were called to the 8300 Block of North NC 58 responding to a brush fire. When they got there, they found a man dead. They say he was a Black male who appeared to be between 20 to 30 years old.

Officers have not identified the man, nor have they determined how he died.

Investigators are searching for two vehicles of interest in the Castalia area during that time, and they’re asking anyone with information to call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

