Advertisement

COVID-19 closes Greenville state lottery office

This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.(WITN)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 has even hit the state lottery.

Lottery officials say their regional office and claims center in Greenville is closed today after a possible exposure to the virus.

All staff at the Dickinson Avenue office have entered quarantine, according to a news release.

The office didn’t open today after learning of a positive case that happened Wednesday morning. The state lottery says no close contact happened with the public who were there.

It is expected the facility will reopen on Monday. Until then, the next closest claims office is in Raleigh or Wilmington.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cox
Police charge man with human trafficking after 16 year old girl dies of apparent OD
Fire destroys Pitt County business
Fire destroys Pitt County business, multiple fire crews called out
Bradley Dubois charged with statutory rape
2-month long investigation wraps up in Goldsboro, man charged with raping a child
$250,000 Money Match
Farmville nursing home cook wins $250,000 lottery grand prize
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: State hits another record for hospitalizations

Latest News

Hospitals in Indiana are currently vaccinating healthcare workers while commercial pharmacies...
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: State hits another record for hospitalizations
In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020
Homeless advocates organized a blockade of a performance to protest COVID-19 restrictions in...
Homeless advocates form blockade against Calif. worship group’s COVID-19 protest