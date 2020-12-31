COVID-19 closes Greenville state lottery office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 has even hit the state lottery.

Lottery officials say their regional office and claims center in Greenville is closed today after a possible exposure to the virus.

All staff at the Dickinson Avenue office have entered quarantine, according to a news release.

The office didn’t open today after learning of a positive case that happened Wednesday morning. The state lottery says no close contact happened with the public who were there.

It is expected the facility will reopen on Monday. Until then, the next closest claims office is in Raleigh or Wilmington.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.