2-month long investigation wraps up in Goldsboro, man charged with raping a child

Bradley Dubois charged with statutory rape
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A case involving a teenager in Goldsboro wraps up a 2-month long investigation, and now one man is behind bars, charged with statutory rape.

Goldsboro Police Department officers say a teenage girl reported the allegations on October 19th.

They say the girl told them an acquaintance forced her to have sex at her home. After the investigation, officers charged Bradley Dubois with statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years old.

Goldsboro police officers issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday, and they arrested Dubois Wednesday. He’s being held on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court Thursday at 9 a.m.

