Advertisement

Yemeni official: Blast at Aden airport kills 16, wounds 60

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni health official says the explosion that hit the airport in the southern city of Aden as a government plane landed there has killed at least 16 people.

The blast struck the airport building shortly after the Yemenia plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed on Wednesday.

Members of the government delegation were disembarking as the blast shook the grounds.

No one on the government plane was hurt. Deputy head of Aden’s health office says that along with the 16 killed, at least 60 people were wounded in the explosion.

The source of the blast remains unknown and no group immediately claimed an attack on the airport.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is all that's left of a home in Beaufort County after an overnight fire.
Family loses home in Beaufort County fire
The shooting happened near this intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Washington police investigating shooting near intersection
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Fire destroys Pitt County business
Fire destroys Pitt County business, multiple fire crews called out
Hunter Martin and Victoria Frazier were charged after a jewelry store robbery and police chase.
Man, woman charged after jewelry store robbery & high-speed chase

Latest News

In this Dec. 21, 1987, file photo, Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark is pictured at a...
Principal Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: Martin, Wilson counties report new deaths
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
Push for $2,000 stimulus checks still stalled in Senate
Tony Tucker
Lenoir County drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest