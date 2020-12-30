Advertisement

When will I get my COVID-19 vaccine?

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials have released more information about how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed.

Currently, under Phase 1A health care workers on the front lines of the virus, along with long-term care staff and residents are being vaccinated.

  • Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas
  • Health care workers administering vaccine
  • Long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes

The Department of Health and Human Resources says the next phase, Phase 1B, will be those 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.

  • Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation
  • Group 2: Health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years or older
  • The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.
  • Group 3: Health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age

The next group, Phase 2, will be adults with risk for exposure and at increased risk for severe illness.

  • Group 1: Anyone 65-74 years old, regardless of health status or living situation
  • Group 2: Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation
  • Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function
  • Group 4: Essential workers not yet vaccinated
  • The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety (e.g., engineers), and public health workers.

Phase 3 will be students, those in colleges and universities, and K-12 students who are are 16 years old. Younger children have yet to be approved for the vaccine, DHHS says.

Phase 4 will be everyone else.

