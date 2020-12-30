When will I get my COVID-19 vaccine?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials have released more information about how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed.

Currently, under Phase 1A health care workers on the front lines of the virus, along with long-term care staff and residents are being vaccinated.

Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas

Health care workers administering vaccine

Long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes

The Department of Health and Human Resources says the next phase, Phase 1B, will be those 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.

Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Group 2: Health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years or older

The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

Group 3: Health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age

The next group, Phase 2, will be adults with risk for exposure and at increased risk for severe illness.

Group 1: Anyone 65-74 years old, regardless of health status or living situation

Group 2: Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation

Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function

Group 4: Essential workers not yet vaccinated

The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety (e.g., engineers), and public health workers.

Phase 3 will be students, those in colleges and universities, and K-12 students who are are 16 years old. Younger children have yet to be approved for the vaccine, DHHS says.

Phase 4 will be everyone else.

“Because supplies are very limited, it’s going to be several months before vaccines are widely available to everyone. Until most people are vaccinated, everyone needs to continue to wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash their hands.”

