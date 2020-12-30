Vehicle of interest wanted in pedestrian hit & run

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police this afternoon released surveillance photos of a vehicle of interest in a hit & run crash that seriously injured a man two days before Christmas.

The mishap occurred at First and Rhem streets around 5:50 p.m. on December 23rd.

Michael Garris,31, was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle of interest is a dark GMC Silverado or Chevy 1500 pickup truck. It has a chrome toolbox in the back, while the driver is a middle-aged white man with gray hair.

Anyone with information on this vehicle should call New Bern police at 252-636-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

