Two men arrested, one still wanted in Jacksonville apartment complex shooting

Tyreek Lipka / Jay'corey Nelson / Teshaun Wilkinson
Tyreek Lipka / Jay'corey Nelson / Teshaun Wilkinson(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say two men are facing charges and a third is on the run surrounding a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police say shots were fired at two apartments at Plaza Manor around 12:15 p.m.

Officers say they were able to locate a car at the Liberty Crossing Apartment Complex that fit the description of the one that took off from the shooting scene.

Officials say that detectives stopped several cars leaving the suspect’s apartment and arrested Tyreek Lipka, 20, of Jacksonville, and Jay’corey Nelson, 22, of Richlands.

Both men are charged with discharging weapon into occupied dwelling, 5 counts of felony conspiracy, injury to real property, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge weapon in city, and felony accessory after the fact.

Lipka has a $455,000 bond while Nelson was given a $905,500 bond.

Police say that Teshaun Wilkinson, 22, is still wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 910-938-6405 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

