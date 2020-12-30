Advertisement

Top Democrat in NC House is resigning for appeals court seat

Darren Jackson
Darren Jackson(ncleg.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A top Democrat in the North Carolina House of Representatives has been appointed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that Darren Jackson will resign his seat. Jackson has served as House Minority Leader and represents parts of Wake County.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he will appoint the Knightdale lawyer to fill the empty seat on the court that was vacated by Phil Berger Jr.

Berger is the son of Republican Senate leader Phil Berger Sr. The younger Berger won a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court in November.

