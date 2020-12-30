Advertisement

State Sen. Sam Searcy to leave as second term begins

NC Sen. Sam Searcy
NC Sen. Sam Searcy(ncleg.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina state senator plans to resign as his second General Assembly term is about to begin.

Wake County Democrat Sam Searcy won reelection in November, but he said in a statement on Wednesday he’s stepping aside in part due to the potential “to serve the people of North Carolina in a different capacity.” He didn’t provide details.

The next two-year session begins Jan. 13. After he resigns, Wake County Democratic activists would choose someone to fill his term through 2022.

Searcy joined the Senate after defeating then-Republican Sen. Tamara Barringer in 2018.

