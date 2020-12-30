Some Eastern Carolina hospitals hit capacity, prepare for surge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coronavirus case numbers continue rising at a rapid rate each day. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital right now across North Carolina have almost doubled from just last month with more than 3,300 statewide.

While some hospitals in the state have hit bed capacity, most hospitals in the East still have space for new COVID patients, but employees are concerned.

Healthcare workers in our area say this pandemic has been very stressful.

“These are just hard times. The longer this goes on the more difficult this becomes.”

In North Carolina, Patients in the hospital because of COVID-19 rose to a shocking 3,377 across our state Monday.

“This disease has killed over 300,000 people in our country and we don’t want to overwhelm our hospitals because we want to still provide that quality care that everyone expects and deserves.”

CarolinaEast health leaders say they currently have 44 positive COVID-19 patients, and bed capacity can increase if necessary.

But with the pandemic, on top of stressful winter months, it has been tough on the hospital.

“Staff are already very stressed. The doctors, the nurses the respiratory therapists. The folks that help us keep the rooms clean. It’s everybody.”

Wilson Medical Center has 32 positive COVID patients, and aren’t at overall capacity yet, but employees say they’ve gotten close.

They say one worry, like with many hospitals in our state, is that nurses and doctors are being stretched thin.

“Right now we are holding our own. As you can see I’m in scrubs, our CEO is a nurse. He’s in scrubs. We are all trying to do our part to support the staff that’s here and to take care of the patients that come through our doors. Some days are better than others. Being a healthcare professional right now is probably one of the toughest jobs around.”

Martin General Hospital said they are already at bed capacity and many staff members are working overtime.

They said 50 to 75 percent of their inpatient population right now has COVID-19, so they, along with all the other hospitals, stress the importance of wearing a mask, washing your hands, and social distancing to prevent a surge in cases.

Vidant Medical Center released a statement that said Vidant’s system-wide census of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 180.

Additionally, positivity rates have steadily increased since the Thanksgiving holiday, reaching a current rate of about 22%, the highest rate Vidant has seen all year.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.