Some Eastern Carolina hospitals hit capacity, prepare for surge
As we see yet another record setting day for hospitalizations in our state the question remains, will hospitals be able to handle a surge in cases as the holiday season comes to an end?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coronavirus case numbers continue rising at a rapid rate each day. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital right now across North Carolina have almost doubled from just last month with more than 3,300 statewide.
While some hospitals in the state have hit bed capacity, most hospitals in the East still have space for new COVID patients, but employees are concerned.
Healthcare workers in our area say this pandemic has been very stressful.
In North Carolina, Patients in the hospital because of COVID-19 rose to a shocking 3,377 across our state Monday.
CarolinaEast health leaders say they currently have 44 positive COVID-19 patients, and bed capacity can increase if necessary.
But with the pandemic, on top of stressful winter months, it has been tough on the hospital.
Wilson Medical Center has 32 positive COVID patients, and aren’t at overall capacity yet, but employees say they’ve gotten close.
They say one worry, like with many hospitals in our state, is that nurses and doctors are being stretched thin.
Martin General Hospital said they are already at bed capacity and many staff members are working overtime.
They said 50 to 75 percent of their inpatient population right now has COVID-19, so they, along with all the other hospitals, stress the importance of wearing a mask, washing your hands, and social distancing to prevent a surge in cases.
Vidant Medical Center released a statement that said Vidant’s system-wide census of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 180.
Additionally, positivity rates have steadily increased since the Thanksgiving holiday, reaching a current rate of about 22%, the highest rate Vidant has seen all year.
