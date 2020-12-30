Silver Alert issued for Beverly Ruth Thomas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Beverly Ruth Thompson.

They ask that you be on the lookout for Beverly Thompson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Thompson should call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1530.

