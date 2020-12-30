Retired police chief will again lead Rocky Mount PD

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who retired earlier this month as Rocky Mount’s police chief will soon return to that job.

George Robinson will come back to the police department on January 18th as interim police chief.

Robinson retired on December 1st after 30 years with the department, the last 20 months as police chief.

City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney said the city’s most recent search for a new chief didn’t produce a suitable candidate, so the job will be reposted.

Interim chief Charles Williams will return to his duties as a captain.

“Over the next several weeks, I expect to receive a talented pool of candidates before making a final decision on Rocky Mount’s next chief of police. Our community should rest assured the incoming chief will understand the importance of community problem solving, collaboration and advance the individual and collective goals of the department.”

