Police charge man with human trafficking after 16 year old girl dies of apparent OD

Anthony Cox(PCSO)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is dead from an apparent drug overdose after police say a man held the girl against her will so she could be a prostitute.

Anthony Cox was nabbed Tuesday by Greenville police and charged with human trafficking, sexual servitude of a child, promoting prostitution, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and statutory rape of a child.

Police were called just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday to the Baymont Inn on South Memorial Drive for an apparent overdose.

Police say the girl had been in an ongoing relationship with the 21-year-old man.

An autopsy to determine how the victim died is scheduled for this week, while Cox is being held on a $3 million bond.

