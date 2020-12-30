Police charge man with human trafficking after 16 year old girl dies of apparent OD

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is dead from an apparent drug overdose after police say a man held the girl against her will so she could be a prostitute.

Anthony Cox was nabbed Tuesday by Greenville police and charged with human trafficking, sexual servitude of a child, promoting prostitution, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and statutory rape of a child.

Police were called just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday to the Baymont Inn on South Memorial Drive for an apparent overdose.

Police say the girl had been in an ongoing relationship with the 21-year-old man.

An autopsy to determine how the victim died is scheduled for this week, while Cox is being held on a $3 million bond.

