Fire destroys Pitt County business, multiple fire crews called out

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local business burned practically to the ground Tuesday night when it caught on fire around 7 p.m. Multiple fire departments, including Winterville and Eastern Pines, responded to the blaze when they got the call around 7:20 p.m., but were unable to save the business.

Part of the burned business is Eastern Carolina Coating and Design at 2090 Randolph Ct. near Greenville. The owner told WITN’s crew on scene at the fire that, “I started it from scratch and I can start it again.”

Pitt County Emergency Management was also on scene.

