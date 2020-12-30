Phillip’s Forecast: Mild with some showers Thursday

Tonight

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures not as cold as the last few nights. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Winds will be light from the southeast.

Thursday & Friday

South winds will increase on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front, lifting the highs to the mid 60s. The clouds will likely bring some scattered showers Thursday. It appears most showers will be over before midnight. Temps will be in the mid 50s as we ring in the new year at midnight. 2021 will start off with cloudy skies and some light rain. Cooler northeast winds will blow. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday’s front will clear the coast early Saturday with a slight chance of a sunrise shower. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine with mild air building back in as highs reach the upper 60s to near 70. An area of low pressure may form along the coast Saturday night bring some showers the first half of Sunday with clearing Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday will dip to the mid 50s with north winds at 10-15 mph.