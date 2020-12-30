Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Ruger

This week’s featured pet from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Ruger.
This week’s featured pet from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Ruger.(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Ruger.

Ruger is a year old Staffordshire terrier mix. He has a big personality and loves to play with his toys.

Volunteers say he is very smart and eager to learn. The say he quickly picked up sit, down, wait and even “play dead.” Although he is smart, volunteers say he can be stubborn and sassy. They think he would do great in a home that sets boundaries and expectations since day one.

If you are interested in adopting Ruger or want to learn more, you can call the humane society at (252) 413-7247 or email AdoptHSEC@gmail.com.

