Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune begins COVID-19 vaccinations

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - This week the Naval Center at Camp Lejeune began administering Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to front-line health care workers at its facility.

Leaders at the hospital say they gave out the first doses on Monday and continued injections Tuesday. Captain Reggie Ewing is the Director of The Naval Medical Center. He says they are following the Department of Defense’s guidelines as to who is qualified to get vaccinated right now and closely mirrors guidance given out by the CDC.

“We started yesterday with our first number of personnel going through. We’re following the DOD prescribed prioritization plan, which has identified our individuals most at risk, our hospital staff, and front line responders, and EMS personnel that are most at risk for exposure to COVID-19,” said Capt. Ewing.

Leaders at the facility say participation in getting vaccinated is voluntary but strongly encourages their staff. Capt. Michael Sullivan is among those that received his injection on Monday. So far, he says he hasn’t been affected by the shot. Capt. Sullivan says it was important for him to take part in getting inoculated.

“I feel like it’s important for me to get the vaccine to make sure that I’m protected so that I don’t inadvertently give the virus to one of my own patients,” said Capt. Sullivan.

The hospital hasn’t released the vaccine amount shipped to the facility or how many people inoculated to date.

