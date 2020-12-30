Advertisement

Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune begins COVID-19 vaccinations

This week the Naval Center at Camp Lejeune began inoculation of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to...
This week the Naval Center at Camp Lejeune began inoculation of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to front-line health care workers at its facility
By Stacia Strong
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - This week the Naval Center at Camp Lejeune began administering Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to front-line health care workers at its facility.

Leaders at the hospital say they gave out the first doses on Monday and continued injections Tuesday. Captain Reggie Ewing is the Director of The Naval Medical Center. He says they are following the Department of Defense’s guidelines as to who is qualified to get vaccinated right now and closely mirrors guidance given out by the CDC.

“We started yesterday with our first number of personnel going through. We’re following the DOD prescribed prioritization plan, which has identified our individuals most at risk, our hospital staff, and front line responders, and EMS personnel that are most at risk for exposure to COVID-19,” said Capt. Ewing.

Leaders at the facility say participation in getting vaccinated is voluntary but strongly encourages their staff. Capt. Michael Sullivan is among those that received his injection on Monday. So far, he says he hasn’t been affected by the shot. Capt. Sullivan says it was important for him to take part in getting inoculated.

“I feel like it’s important for me to get the vaccine to make sure that I’m protected so that I don’t inadvertently give the virus to one of my own patients,” said Capt. Sullivan.

The hospital hasn’t released the vaccine amount shipped to the facility or how many people inoculated to date.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The black bear weighed weighed around 500 pounds.
Dead bear causes traffic slowdown on Pitt County highway
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: 162 more people in hospital; Lenoir Co. has two new deaths
Longtime Senate leader Marc Basnight dies
Longtime Senate leader Marc Basnight dies
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

Fire destroys Pitt County business
Fire destroys Pitt County business, multiple fire crews called out
Kinston food giveaway
Kinston residents hope for stimulus check increase
Coast Guard suspends search for tractor-trailer driver who crashed off the Chesapeake Bay...
Coast Guard suspends search for tractor-trailer driver who’s truck went overboard in Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel crash
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: 162 more people in hospital; Lenoir Co. has two new deaths