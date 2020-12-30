Advertisement

Lenoir County drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest

Tony Tucker
Tony Tucker(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is behind bars following a drug trafficking investigation.

Narcotics detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office made multiple controlled purchases of meth from Tony Tucker during their investigation.

After the purchases, detectives obtained warrants for drug charges and arrested Tucker on Dec. 21. Throughout their investigation officials seized about 60 grams of meth.

Tucker is charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of trafficking meth.

Tucker was placed in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility under a $70,500 secured bond.

