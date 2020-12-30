Advertisement

Kinston residents hope for stimulus check increase

By Tresia Bowles
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The bid to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 has been shut down after a block from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Though President Donald Trump and House Democrats agree, the bill is not official yet.

And for the people who need it most, they say the answer can’t come soon enough.

For the past few weeks, volunteers at an event in Kinston handed out food to people in need. This week had significantly more cars than the last.

Camp Lejeune marines stepped up to relieve the tough times. Hundreds of Lenoir County residents drove up to receive boxes of food and a COVID-19 test.

“It’s such a good feeling to be able to give back especially with the tough times of 2020,” said Cpt. Bob Christian.

For people like Harriet Roberts, it takes one less load off her shoulders.

“My husband, he’s sick. He has dementia. He’s not able to work. And I work just a little bit. And our social security just doesn’t pay our bills and have enough to buy food,” Roberts said.

Yet, Roberts says she needs two types of greens—not just the fresh greens, avocados, and cabbages, but money green too. She says $2,000 would be a great help, and so does Elizabeth Washington.

Washington: “Yea, I could stand some more—doctor’s bills, and stuff like that; medical bills, and all that.”

Roberts says she’s hoping for the increase as well. She says the pandemic hasn’t helped, but she’s been behind for a long time.

“Been struggling with them medicine bills ever since I’ve been sick. And that’s five, ten years,” Washington said.

Christian says he’s just glad the marines and sailors were able to help. He says he even had to turn a few away.

“This is a great opportunity. Wonderful food is being given out. It’s an easy process to come and pick it up,” Christian said.

The President tweeted: “Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the two-thousand-dollar payments ASAP. $600 is not enough.” No details on a deadline from McConnell.

Congressman Greg Murphy voted for the bill giving Americans a $600 stimulus check, but he said giving Americans $2,000 would be too much.

